Police cautioned against intimidating citizenry

The Director General responsible for Private Security Organisations and Operation, Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Daniel Kwame Afriyie, has cautioned police per­sonnel not to use the badge on the chest of their uniforms as a license to intimidate the citizenry in the discharge of their duties.

Rather, he emphasised, they should regard the badge on the uniform as a pledge to serve with humility, courage and honour.

Mr Afriyie issued the advice at the passing out ceremony of 238 recruits made up of 31 under cadet recruits and 207 general re­cruits at the Volta Regional Police Training School in Ho last Friday.

COP Afriyie, who was the reviewing officer, asked the newly trained police officers to exhibit the highest professional stan­dards.

He said there was the need for the police personnel to regard themselves as servants of the people, and serve with integrity.

Furthermore, Mr Afriyie an­nounced that the police admin­istration had established a new unit at the headquarters known as “the 24 hour Economy Security Secretariat,” to oversee the secu­rity coordination of the imple­mentation of the government’s flagship programme.

The newly trained recruits were taken through police sci­ence, law studies, social science, and field work, including motor riding, driving, swimming, public order management, and incident and disaster management, among others for the six months training period