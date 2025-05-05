Police investigates deaths of five persons at Dobro

The Eastern South Regional Police Command is investigating a shooting incident on April 29, 2025, resulting in the death of five people at Asiyaw, near Akwane-Dobro, Nsawam.

The police crime scene team, which responded to the incident, found the lifeless bodies of five male adults with gunshot wounds, a release copied to the Ghana News Agency said on Thursday.

The team also recovered Toyota Tacoma and Toyota Tundra vehicles, a pump action gun with 17 live cartridges, four empty cartridges, three 7.62/39mm empty shells, one 9mm empty shell and five heavy duty motorbikes.

It said preliminary investigations suggested that a confrontation ensued between two groups over sand winning at the location of the incident, leading to the shooting.

“The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy whilst investigation continues to get the perpetrators arrested,” the statement reveals.

GNA