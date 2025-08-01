Pres Mahama commiserates with families of 15 members of the Obogu Savior Church of Ghana who died in a gory accident on the Accra–Kumasi highway

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of 15 members of the Obogu Savior Church of Ghana who lost their lives in a tragic accident on the Accra–Kumasi highway.

The President described the incident as heartbreaking and a painful reminder of the dangers on Ghana’s roads.

He said the country mourns with the bereaved families and stands in solidarity with the entire church community.

President Mahama noted that the tragedy reinforces the urgent need to improve road safety and expand major highways.

He added that this was one of the reasons the government was prioritizing dualization and rehabilitation projects under the Big Push infrastructure programme, which includes key roads across the country.

He added that the lives of citizens must be protected not only through enforcement of traffic laws but also through better road design, proper maintenance, and timely interventions.

The President assured the public that his administration remains committed to tackling the causes of frequent road crashes.

The accident, which claimed 15 lives, occurred earlier this week and involved members of the Savior Church who were reportedly travelling for a church event.

Emergency responders and police have since launched investigations into the cause of the crash.