Pres Mahama urged to intervene in land guards’ seizure of Weija Irrigation Farms

At least 500 farmers working on the Weija Irrigation Farms have appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to intervene in the seizure of their farm lands by land guards.

The farmers said they risk losing their source of livelihoods if nothing is done immediately to stop ongoing erection of pillars on the 440-acre of land by land guards.

The Head of Security, Weija Irrigation Farms, Mr Agbo Tei Unusah, also known as (Nene Wayo), made the call on behalf of the farmers in an exclusive inter­view with The Ghanaian Times on Friday.

He said: “the farmers had filed a complaint about the develop­ment with the Weija Divisional Police Command on Friday, but were asked to come on Monday.”

Mr Unusah appealed to President Mahama to personally intervene to stop the illegal take­over of the land, which belongs to the state.

The Head of Security said: “we believe President Mahama can resolve this matter with immediate and get us back on the field”.

Mr Unusah also stated that some of the farmers, not only earn a living through farming, but take care of others with proceeds earned from selling farm produce.

“As I speak to you, two friends are paying the medical bills of some pensioners who had been bedridden after retirement, and currently on admission at the hospital. I bet you, these pension­ers may die if those taking care of them lose their source of liveli­

hood,” he lamented.

Furthermore, Mr Unusah also suggested the change of the name of the farm from Weija Irrigation Farms to Tuba Irrigation Farms, since the farms were located in Tuba, and not Weija.

A source close to the Weija Divisional Police Command has confirmed the complaint from the farmers, but remained tight-lipped on the issue.

The Weija Irrigation Farms was established in 1983 by the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA), under the auspices of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), to support the cultivation of crops in order to ensure food security.

Currently, the Weija Irrigation Farms has at least 500 farmers, who are into the cultivation of vegetables such as tomatoes, carrots, onion, okra, pepper, as well as maize, cassava, and sweet potatoes for the local and export markets.

BY PRECIOUS NYARKO BOAKYE