The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on Monday, November 23, 2026, received Stephanie Nkrumah, the young lady seen in a distressing viral video being physically assaulted in Iraq.

She was accompanied by her family.

During the engagement, the Minister acknowledged the blogger who helped draw attention to Stephanie’s plight and facilitated the necessary intervention.

Fortunately, she was able to escape from her attackers and returned to Ghana with the assistance of her family. They all live in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

In recounting her experience, Stephanie provided details of how she was subjected to violent and dehumanising workplace assault by her employer and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Minister listened carefully as she narrated the heart-wrenching ordeal and encouraged her to share details of her abusers and their network to assist in diplomatic efforts to seek justice.

The Government of Ghana has formally protested to Iraqi authorities, demanding appropriate action.

The Minister assured the family of Government’s commitment to ensuring that the individual captured in the video is apprehended and brought to justice.

He emphasised that physical assault, degrading treatment and other forms of abuse against Ghanaian nationals anywhere would not be tolerated. As the Minister keeps insisting, an attack on any Ghanaian out there is an attack on all of us.

Meanwhile, Government is strongly considering placing a moratorium on the recruitment of domestic workers to Iraq, as this does not appear to be an isolated incident.

Following doctors’ advice after Stephanie was assessed, the Ministry is providing gratis urgent medical care and clinical psychological support.

The Minister personally donated GH₵50,000 to Stephanie as initial support for the small business she intends to start.

He also pledged to grant her a scholarship to enable her to revive her formal education, which she truncated a few years ago.

According to government, acting through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its diplomatic Missions abroad, will continue to prioritise the welfare and dignity of all Ghanaians.

“Stephanie has our unflinching support in the quest for justice and on her journey to recovery,” the Minister concluded.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme