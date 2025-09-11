President John Dramani Mahama to kick off 2025/26 Premier League season in Accra

The 2025/26 Premier League will officially kick off on Friday, September 12, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium, with the President of the Republic, John Dramani Mahama, performing the ceremonial kick-off ahead of the season opener between Accra Hearts of Oak and league debutants Hohoe United.

President Mahama will be joined by Football Association President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, members of the Executive Council and football fans from across the capital as the curtain rises on what promises to be one of the most exciting campaigns in recent years.

Giants Hearts of Oak will open their quest for a league title when they take on newly promoted Hohoe United under the floodlights of the Accra Sports Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm local time (19:00 GMT).

The Phobians, bolstered by new signings and a strong pre-season campaign, are eager to end a four-year run without an opening-day victory, while United will be aiming to make a statement in their first-ever top-flight match.

Before the main fixture, there will be a curtain-raiser between the Black Starlets (Ghana U-17) and Auroras FC, the youth side of Hearts of Oak, at 4:00 pm local time.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, top Afro-dancehall and reggae musician Stonebwoy (Livingstone Etse Satekla) will deliver a live performance at the venue, ensuring fans enjoy not only football but also top-class entertainment on opening night.

This season is expected to be one of the most competitive in recent memory, with traditional heavyweights, ambitious newcomers and revitalized clubs all targeting glory. From title races to survival battles, fans are set for months of excitement, drama and unforgettable moments.