President Mahama dissolves boards of nine state institutions

President John Dramani Mahama has dissolved the boards of nine state institutions with immediate effect.

The affected institutions are Prestea Sankofa Gold Limited, Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Volta Aluminium Company Limited (VALCO), Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG), Ghana Post Company Limited and the Road Maintenance Trust Fund.

The others are TDC Ghana Limited, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and the National Sports Authority.

In a statement issued by the Presidency on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, President Mahama directed the relevant sector ministers to take the necessary steps to implement the dissolution of the boards.

The statement noted that the ministers must act in accordance with the applicable laws and governing instruments of the various institutions.

According to the Presidency, the affected boards will be reconstituted in due course.

The statement was signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications.

By: Jacob Aggrey