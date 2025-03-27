President Mahama is ‘Talk and Do’ leader – Ayariga

Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, has praised Presi­dent John Dramani Mahama for delivering on his prom­ises, describing him as “Talk and Do” leader.

Commenting on the 2025 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in Parliament on Tuesday, Mr Ayariga highlighted key policy changes outlined in the budget that aligned with President Mahama’s cam­paign commitments.

“Mr Speaker, the budget clearly establishes President John Dramani Mahama as a Talk and Do President of Ghana,” Mr Ayariga pointed.

He also mentioned the proposed abolition of the E-Levy, Betting Tax, and Emission Levy contained in the 2025 budget statement as evidence of President Mahama’s dedication to fullling his promises.

Mr Ayariga also noted the planned removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on motor vehicle insurance policies, further underscoring Presi­dent Mahama’s commitment to addressing the concerns of Ghanaians.

“Mr Speaker, President John Dramani Mahama promised to abolish the VAT on motor vehicle insur­ance policy, Mr Speaker that is also going,” he added.

The 2025 Budget State­ment and Economic Policy of the government was presented to Parliament by Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minister of Finance on Tuesday, March 11 on the theme: ‘Resetting Ghana for the Economy We Want.’

The comment on the budget ended on Tuesday March 25, 2025, following the Majority and Minority Leader’s comments.