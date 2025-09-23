President Mahama meets National Chief Imam ahead of Maulid ceremony

President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday morn­ing paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sha­rubutu, ahead of the Maulid celebrations.

The President, said the visit was to extend his personal greetings and to show respect to the Chief Imam before departing Ghana later Saturday night for the United States to participate in the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly,

While President Mahama will not be pres­ent in person, he extended his goodwill to Ghana’s Muslim community, urging them to use the occasion to pray for national peace, prosperity, and unity.

Speaking during the visit, President Ma­hama explained: “I hold the Maulid in very high regard as a time of reflection, unity, and renewal of faith. Unfortunately, duty calls, and I will not be in Ghana tonight to join the faithful in the celebration. I thought it was important to come and personally inform the Chief Imam and seek his prayers as I travel.”

The President further emphasized his admiration for the Chief Imam’s role in promoting peace and interfaith harmony in Ghana, adding: “Sheikh Sharubutu remains a beacon of tolerance, humility, and wisdom for our nation. His guidance continues to strengthen the fabric of our society, and I am grateful for his leadership.”

The National Chief Imam, for his part, expressed appreciation for the President’s gesture and offered prayers for his safe travels and fruitful engagements at the UN General Assembly.

“We thank Allah for your thoughtfulness, Mr President. May Allah guide you, grant you strength, and make your mission abroad successful. Ghana is proud when its leaders represent it on the global stage,” Sheikh Sha­rubutu said.

The Maulid, an annual celebration marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad, was attended by thousands of worshippers across the country.

BY TIMES REPORTER

