President Mahama signs book of condolence in honour of late former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, have signed the book of condolence in honour of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The visit took place on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at the family’s residence in Accra.

It followed widespread media reports confirming that the former First Lady had passed away at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

In his condolence message, President Mahama paid glowing tribute to Nana Konadu, describing her as a dedicated leader and a tireless advocate for women’s empowerment.

“Ghana is proud of your achievements in your 19 solid years as First Lady and ‘Mother of the Nation.’ While we are all saddened by your passing, we celebrate your life,” the President wrote.

He noted that her passing was especially painful as it came at a time when preparations were underway to mark the fifth anniversary and final funeral rites of her late husband, former President Jerry John Rawlings.

“You fought a good fight and deserve a peaceful rest,” his message concluded.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, wife of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, served as Ghana’s First Lady from 1981 to 2000.

She was the founder of the 31st December Women’s Movement and is remembered for her lifelong commitment to advancing women’s rights and national development.

By: Jacob Aggrey