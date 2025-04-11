Prioritise industrial harmony, cooperation at workplace …GBC staff urged

The Board of Directors of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has called on staff to prioritise indus­trial harmony and cooperation in the workplace.

According to the board, a peaceful and respectful work envi­ronment was essential for produc­tivity, innovation, and growth of the corporation.

The Board Chairman, Mr Sam­uel Kojo Intsiaba, who made the call in a staff durbar held at the corporation premises, explained that embracing industrial harmony did not mean the absence of dis­agreements, but rather resolving differences constructively through dialogue and understanding.

The gathering was aimed to address some challenges the corporation was facing and also to take concerns from the staff on how to up the administration of the corporation.

“I appeal to all of us to recom­mit to teamwork, patience, and understanding. Let’s avoid actions that disrupt productivity. Instead, embrace dialogue and coopera­tion,” he emphasised.

He also acknowledged the challenges facing GBC, including market pressures, obsolete tech­nology, and competition in the media space.

These challenges required the corporation to adapt and change, which can sometimes lead to tension among staff.

He expressed concern over recent events and negative press .coverage of GBC, which, he said, has led to disturbing comments on social media, urging staff to work together to address these is­sues and promote a positive image of the corporation.

“As a board, we will ensure that management continues to uphold policies that promote welfare, just rewards, and career growth, while we expect your dedication in return,” he assured the staff.

He reiterated the corporation commitment and assured that all the concerns raised at the gathering would be addressed in due cause.

For his part, the Director General of GBC, Professor Amin Alhassan, bemoaned a decline in revenue, attributing it to recent negative publicity surrounding the corporation’s operations as a result of bad press which deterred potential clients.

He also warned that continued negative publicity could lead to a loss of business and revenue of the corporation

“When GBC does well, we will all do well. When GBC suffers, we will share in the suffering… Bad press for an organisation like GBC, it doesn’t help us. It destroys our business,” he warned.

BY CYNTHIA ASAMPANA