Prisons clinic leads breast cancer awareness campaign

The Prisons Clinic at Roman Ridge has organised a Breast Cancer Awareness and Screening Programme to educate officers on the importance of early detection and treatment of the disease.

The event, held on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at the Borstal Hall in Accra, was organised in partnership with the Maud Lokko Foundation and the Baby Kaafo Foundation.

It brought together male and female officers from the Roman Ridge Prisons Complex to learn about breast health and take part in free medical screening.

In his opening remarks, the Commandant of the Prison Officers Training School, Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Isaac Abuaku Ameyaw, praised the clinic for taking the lead in promoting health awareness among officers.

He said the exercise supports the Ghana Prisons Service’s efforts to promote wellness and preventive healthcare among its staff.

The Administrator of the Prisons Clinic, Assistant Director of Prisons (ADP) Dr. Augustina Ama Boadu, educated participants on the growing threat of breast cancer.

She revealed that one in nine women worldwide is diagnosed with the disease and added that in Ghana, about 70 percent of cases are discovered at late stages, making treatment difficult.

She encouraged both men and women to seek early screening and learn to identify warning signs.

Mrs. Susan Malik, a breast cancer survivor and founder of the Maud Lokko Breast Cancer Foundation, also shared her personal story, stressing that early detection saves lives.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Baby Kaafo Foundation, Mr. Joseph Nanor, speaking at the initiative “Men in Arms Against Breast Cancer (MIAA Breast),” urged men to support the women in their lives through awareness, encouragement, and regular health checks.

The programme ended with free breast screening conducted by medical professionals from the Prisons Clinic and partner organisa.

Many participants described the exercise as an eye-opener and called for more of such initiatives across the country.tions

By: Jacob Aggrey