Private sector committed to supporting govt to deliver prosperity — MD, GCB Bank

The private sector is committed to supporting the efforts of gov­ernment and cited GCB Bank as an example in its efforts to deliver ‘Prosperity,’ Managing Director of GCB Bank PLC (GCB), Mr Kofi Adomakoh, has revealed.

According to him, “we (GCB) are talking these challenges head-on by extending financial services to remote areas, empowering SMEs with accessible digital plat­forms, and championing financial inclusion initiatives that leave no Ghanaian behind.”

“Transformation is only meaningful when it is inclusive and far-reaching, touching every corner of our nation. In countries like Kenya, the M-Pesa platform has become a lifeline for farmers and traders. Ghana can replicate this success by fostering an ecosystem where every citizen, regardless of geography, has access to financial tools that empower them,” he explained.

Mr Adomakoh was speaking at the University of Ghana’s 76th Annual New Year School and Conference on the private sector’s contribution to the Conference, on a theme: ‘Attaining the 5-Ps of Sustainable Development for a Re­silient Ghana (People, Planet, Pros­perity, Peace, and Partnership).’

He highlighted the contribu­tion of his Bank and that of other private sector players to Ghana’s efforts to attain the 5-Ps of Sus­tainable Development, indicating that there must be closer collab­oration to deliver benefits to all Ghanaians.

“True prosperity means that Ama, the trader, can scale her business through digital platforms, Kojo, the farmer, can access fair markets, and Zaynab, the seam­stress, can save for her children’s future all because in the systems we create work for every Ghana­ian,” he added.

Mr Adomakoh indicated GCB’s contribution in the area of ‘People’

with regards to the attainment of the Sustainable Goals.

He acknowledged that Ghana is a blessed with a vibrant youthful population with 57 per cent under

the age of 25, representing a well­spring of potential.

He however added that, the untapped potential of the youth can easily become a liability which can significantly impact the coun­try’s effort in achieving the SDG’s.

“At GCB Bank, we have taken steps to bridge this gap by partnering institutions like the University of Ghana to promote financial literacy and entrepre­neurship training programmes tailored to emerging sectors like fintech and agritech” he stated. Moreover, he called for closer col­laboration between government and the private institutions to form public-private-partnerships in order to develop and expand various sectors of the economy.

The Annual New Year School and Conference organised since 1948, is a major platform for aca­demia, industry, policymakers and other stakeholders to deliberate on pertinent issues critical for nation­al development.

In its 76-year journey, the conference has covered critical sectors such as education, health, agriculture, security and econ­omy, and provided enormous knowledge to accelerate national development.

Association