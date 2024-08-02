Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo chairs new NTC board

The National Me­dia Commission (NMC) yesterday appointed new board members for the four state-owned media organisations to govern their operations.

This is in accordance with ar­ticle 168 of the Constitution and section 2(1) (e) of the Commis­sion Act, 1993 (Act 449), in con­sultation with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

• Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo

A statement signed yesterday and issued by the Deputy Execu­tive Secretary of the Commission, Mr Alexander Bannerman, an­nounced former Vice Chancellor of the University of Media, Art and Communication, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, as the board Chairman for the New Times Corporation.

The other members are: Mr Kwesi Adjei Kersi, Dr Theresa Larteley Adu, Lawrence Roland Satuh, Dr Charity Binka, Mr Julio De-Medeiros, Mr Samuel S Sarfo, Mr Abdul Moomin Gbana and Managing Director, Mr Martin Adu-Owusu.

It said, similar appointment has been made to the Graphic Communications Group Limited, with Mr Ebenezer Asante Sefa, a banker as Chairman of the board, whilst Mr Yaw D. Oppong , Mr Kyei-Brobbey Ishaq, Dr Roderick Emil Larsen Reindorf, Prof .Kofi Afranie are appointed as mem­bers.

The rest are Nana Ama Poku, Dr Gilbert Tietaah, Ms Juliet Amoah and the Managing Direc­tor, Mr Ato Afful.

It said the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation has Mr. Samuel Kojo Intsiaba – as Chairman of the board, with Dr Tanoh Debrah, Mr Francis Dadzie, Mr Peter Djakwah as members.

The remaining members of the board are Ms Ama Serwa N-T, Mr Thomas Broni, Mr Adjei Afriyie Nketia, Mr Raymond Kumah Acquah and Director General of the Corporation, Professor Amin Alhassan.

The statement added that, a former Chairman of the NMC, Nana Gyan Apenteng has been appointed as Chairman to the board of the Ghana News Agen­cy, with Mr Alexander Mawusi Kofi Buadi, Nana Sefa Twum, Ms Ivy Hoetu as board members.

The rest of the members are Mr Kwasi Adu-Mante, Reverend Helena Opoku Sarkodie, Mr Emmanuel Ahene-Affoh and General Manager of the Agency, Mr Albert Kofi Owusu.

BY TIMES REPORTER