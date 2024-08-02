Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo chairs new NTC board

The National Media Commission (NMC) yesterday appointed new board members for the four state-owned media organisations to govern their operations.
This is in accordance with article 168 of the Constitution and section 2(1) (e) of the Commission Act, 1993 (Act 449), in consultation with the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
A statement signed yesterday and issued by the Deputy Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr Alexander Bannerman, announced former Vice Chancellor of the University of Media, Art and Communication, Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, as the board Chairman for the New Times Corporation.
The other members are: Mr Kwesi Adjei Kersi, Dr Theresa Larteley Adu, Lawrence Roland Satuh, Dr Charity Binka, Mr Julio De-Medeiros, Mr Samuel S Sarfo, Mr Abdul Moomin Gbana and Managing Director, Mr Martin Adu-Owusu.
It said, similar appointment has been made to the Graphic Communications Group Limited, with Mr Ebenezer Asante Sefa, a banker as Chairman of the board, whilst Mr Yaw D. Oppong , Mr Kyei-Brobbey Ishaq, Dr Roderick Emil Larsen Reindorf, Prof .Kofi Afranie are appointed as members.
The rest are Nana Ama Poku, Dr Gilbert Tietaah, Ms Juliet Amoah and the Managing Director, Mr Ato Afful.
It said the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation has Mr. Samuel Kojo Intsiaba – as Chairman of the board, with Dr Tanoh Debrah, Mr Francis Dadzie, Mr Peter Djakwah as members.
The remaining members of the board are Ms Ama Serwa N-T, Mr Thomas Broni, Mr Adjei Afriyie Nketia, Mr Raymond Kumah Acquah and Director General of the Corporation, Professor Amin Alhassan.
The statement added that, a former Chairman of the NMC, Nana Gyan Apenteng has been appointed as Chairman to the board of the Ghana News Agency, with Mr Alexander Mawusi Kofi Buadi, Nana Sefa Twum, Ms Ivy Hoetu as board members.
The rest of the members are Mr Kwasi Adu-Mante, Reverend Helena Opoku Sarkodie, Mr Emmanuel Ahene-Affoh and General Manager of the Agency, Mr Albert Kofi Owusu.
BY TIMES REPORTER