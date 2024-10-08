Prof. Opoku-Agyemang poised to become first female Veep of Ghana – Nana Oppong Panyea II

The NDC Running Mate of former President, John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, would be sworn into office as the first female Vice President of Ghana on January 7, 2025, Nana Oppong Panyea II, the Chief of Achimfo in the Aowin Constitu­ency of the Western North Region has predicted.

He said the unsurpassed record of the previous NDC administra­tion under former President, John Mahama, provided enough rational and reference for the people of Ghana to vote for the NDC and to ensure that the country voted in office the first female vice presi­dent.

Nana Panyea made the predic­tion when the NDC running mate called on him and his elders at his palace to announce her presence in the community and to seek their permission to enable her engage with the people in the communi­ties during her campaign tour of the area.

He stated that he was making the remark very much aware that Chiefs are not expected to engage in partisan politics but the reality was that “Chiefs are not barred from telling the truth which is that Prof. Naana Opoku –Agyemang from her accom­plishment so far is more than qualified to hold the position of the first female vice president of the country.”

Added to that, Nana Panyea revealed that Naana Opoku- Agyemang was contesting on the ticket of the NDC which had helped in the development of the Achimfo community more than any other govern­ment in the history of the country.

In her response, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang noted that development was the goal of the NDC and former President, John Mahama, and for that rea­son any citizen who genuinely wanted development in their communities and lives ought to vote for the NDC.

She took pains to explain aspects of the 24 Hour Economy proposal by the former President, John Mahama, and the establish­ment of the National Women’s Development Bank to the Chiefs and elders which she said, were well thought out policies to allevi­ate the hardships the citizens were currently going through in the country as well as provide more jobs for the youth.

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang has since ended the 4-day tour of the Western North region which took her to Achimfo, in Aowin Constituency, Dadieso in the Suaman Constituency, Datano and Suiano in the Bodi Constituency, Camp Junctionand Adabokrom in the Bia East Constituency, Essam and Elluokrom in the Bia East Constituency and Asawinso and Bopa in the Sefwi Wiaso constit­uency.

She was accompanied on the tour by Mr Alex Segbefia, her campaign manager, Mr Agyenim Boateng, her campaign spokes­person and other members of the campaign team.

