Put national interest above other interest to ensure peaceful transition – GNAAP President

The Ghana National Asso­ciation of ADR Practitioners (GNAAP) has appealed to political leaders and security agencies to put national inter­est above any other interest in ensuring a peaceful transition to the newly elected government.

The association also called for peace after Ghana’s elec­tions.

“We call on all political parties, churches and the Trade Union Congress, youth organ­isations, Civil Society Organi­sations and traditional rulers to let peace prevail because Ghana has become a doyen of peace in the West Africa sub region, Africa and globally.”

Mr Daniel Owusu Koran­teng, President of GNAAP made the call at the Mandatory Continuing Professional Devel­opment Workshop (MCPDW) for members of the Ghana National Association of ADR Practitioners (GNAAP) at Uni­versity of Ghana Legon.

The occasion which was also used to induct 95 ADR graduands into GNAAP was under the theme: “The practice of ADR in Ghana, today and the future, what the practitioner must look for.”

MCPDW is organised by GNAAP in collaboration with Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies (IPLS) to improve and update the professional competence of members by way of increasing their knowledge and confidence to meet the rapidly changing professional demands of ADR Practice.

It is also to build a required network for the exchange of ideas and experience sharing.

Mr Koranteng said Ghana stood out as a peaceful na­tion due to its high tolerance level, tradition of inclusiveness, political and religious tolerance among others.

“These aforementioned social virtues have distinguished us and rated Ghanaians very high above their compatriots from other countries and we should not loose such treasured values in the exercise of our democratic rights of electing our political leaders.”

The President of GNAAP further charged its members to continue to be agents of peace within the country.

He said as ADR practi­tioners it was important for them to equip themselves with broad knowledge of social and behavioural dynamics for early diagnosis of conflict-induced push factor.

Mr Koranteng said “GNAAP is endowed with members whose professional expertise span the broad spec­trum of society, and it is time for GNAAP to take advantage of the existing Knowledge Asset of the organisation as an important intellectual resource to support our members in their Court Connected ADR Practice and Private Practice as Mediators and Arbitrators.”

According to him, there was an increasing desire among its members to set up a private centre with knowledge gained from their ADR Studies.

“The GNAAP is determined to support the growing urge for the promotion of private ADR Practice for GNAAP members. The Board would like to develop the rules for regulat­ing the Private Practice of our members so that Private Prac­titioners would be compelled to operate in accordance with ethics of the ADR Profession.”

Mr Alex Nartey, founder and patron of GNAAP, urged members not to destroy each other for fame but allow society to benefit from the skills and knowledge they have acquired.

Mr Nartey also appealed to members to be guided by pro­fessionalism and ethics in their operations.

Mrs Theresa Afua Brown, Rector of IPLS, recounted how ADR has been helpful in settling disputes and conflicts in homes and institutions over the years.

According to her ADR was the most efficient and safest way of resolving conflict.

Mrs Brown said the IPLS feels fulfilled to see its members inducted into GNAAP and urged them to adhere to their ethics. —GNA