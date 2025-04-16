Qatar Charity inaugurates water project at Sagnarigu

Qatar Charity, an International non-governmental organisation (NGO) operating in Ghana, has inaugurated a centralised borehole water system at Sagnarigu in the Northern Region.

The borehole uses so­lar panel energy to power reservoirs to supply potable water to the residents of the community.

The Programmes Manager of Qatar Charity, Mr Abdullah Muslem, said the facility was cost effective and environmen­tally friendly.

He explained that the water project has two boreholes that complement each other in case of low water flow, and allowed two solar pumps to pump the two boreholes water to three water storage tanks installed on the stand with the capacity of 5,000 litre each tank (15,000) whereas a 10,000 litre capacity main tank was installed on the ground

Mr Muslem also mentioned that the total water storage for the facility was 35, 0000 liters at main project site and there were 14 main water storage points/ tanks, installed at four different locations along with three-tap stands for easy access to water.

All the water points across the area have been connected to the centralised reservoirs, the Programmes Manager stated.

He said the beneficiaries would be expected to maintain the facility, explaining that Qatar Charity’s role was to provide drinking water, whereas the peo­ple had the ultimate responsibility to ensure its safety, operation, and maintenance.

Mr Muslem further explained that the main objective of the project was to provide safe drink­ing water to more than 10,000 people through a network of pipelines and fixed storing res­ervoirs/tanks at various central points along with installation of group taps for easy access to all.

According to the people of Sagnarigu, the project had been the first and best water inter­vention that the community has witnessed so far.

“This project is one of its kind in our village that we have witnessed. We are very thankful to Qatar Charity, and we hope that they will continue to work for our community in future,” the constituency communication offi­cer of Qatar Charity, Abdullah Muhammed Amin, commended.

The chief of the area, Mr Yakubu Abdulai, praised the NGO for contribution to the development of the area, and noted that the lack of access to drinking water was a big problem, which had been resolved by the NGO.

“The efficient solar-pow­ered water distribution system represents a positive step towards improving the living conditions of the people and enhancing development prospects in this remote village of the northern region.” the chief said. —GNA