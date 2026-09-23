Rafatu Inusah appointed C’wlth Youth Games Chef de Mission

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has appointed Ms. Rafatu Inusah, President of Ghana Rugby, as Chef de Mission (CDM) for Team Ghana at the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games.

The event is expected to take place from October 29 to November 4, in the islands of Malta and Gozo.

Her appointment, according to a GOC statement, is a recognition of her growing influence in Ghana sports, particularly through her leadership and involvement in rugby development, grassroots sports, athlete development and sports administration.

“Over the years, Ms Inusah has played an active role in creating opportunities for young athletes, promoting rugby at the grassroots and contributing to the broader development and administration of sports in Ghana,” the statement said.

Ms Inusah, a GOC board member, serves as a vital member of both the GOC Games and Technical Committee and the GOC Women’s Commission, working to establish robust support pipelines and gender equity initiatives for national athletes.

She is the President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), making history as the first woman to lead the federation. As a former Secretary General of the Ghana Triathlon Federation, Ms Inusah remains an active member of the Women’s Advisory Committee for Rugby Africa.

Ghana is expected to participate in the 2027 Commonwealth Youth Games, which is the eighth edition and is expected to bring together about 1,200 young athletes aged 14 to 18 from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories.

The Games provide an important platform for young athletes to gain international exposure and experience in a multi-sport environment, serving as a pathway for emerging talents towards senior-level competition.

In a related development, Ms Inusah has been selected by the GOC to participate in the prestigious International Coaching Enrichment Certificate Programme (ICECP) in the United States of America.

The programme, organised by the University of Delaware in collaboration with Olympic Solidarity and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), brings together sports professionals from different countries for advanced training in coaching, athlete development and sports management.

It is expected to expose her to international best practices and contemporary approaches to sports development, further enhancing her contribution to Ghana sports and the Olympic Movement.

As Chef de Mission, she will play an important leadership and coordination role for Team Ghana, working with athletes, officials and other stakeholders as the country prepares for the Commonwealth Youth Games.

The GOC President, Mr Richard Akpokavie, has said that “the choice of Rafatu Inusah is strategic for the GOC as it deliberately focuses on women empowerment, actively placing capable female leaders at the highest echelons of national sports governance to drive lasting transformation.”

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