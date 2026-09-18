91st Ghana Open: GGA ready to host nearly 250 golfers

The Ghana Golf Association (GGA) says it has put the necessary measures in place to host nearly 250 golfers for the 91st Ghana Open Championship.

GGA President Leonard Kwaku Okyere made the statement when he met representatives of the various sponsors of the competition as preparations gathered momentum for the four-day championship.

The tournament is scheduled for September 16 to 19, 2026, at the Celebrity Golf Club in Sakumono and is expected to bring together professional and amateur golfers from Ghana and other countries.

According to Okyere, the association is ready to deliver a successful championship and has been working closely with its sponsors and other stakeholders ahead of the event.

The competition comes with a GH¢400,000 prize purse for professional golfers, while amateur players will also compete for various prizes.

The GGA has also secured support from a number of corporate partners, with the association stressing the importance of continued corporate investment in golf to help develop the sport and create opportunities for players.

This year’s championship will also feature elements of Ga culture as part of the Homowo season, adding a cultural dimension to the sporting event.

With nearly 250 golfers expected to participate, the 91st Ghana Open is set to be one of the major events on Ghana’s golfing calendar as the GGA continues efforts to promote and develop the sport.

You can now read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q