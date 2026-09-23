Hearts lucky to escape defeat -Bechem United Coach



The Head Coach of Bechem United, Mohammed Bashar Ogba, says the outcome of their Matchday 3 clash against Hearts of Oak was not a true reflection of the game, believing that the Phobians rode on luck to split the points.

According to him, Hearts of Oak were very fortunate to escape defeat to Bechem United, which in his estimation should have won the match played at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra on Sunday.



Both teams played out a goalless draw, a result that left some Hearts of Oak fans fuming.

But for the pockets of Bechem United fans present and members of the technical team, it was a moment of pure joy after referee Charles Bulu signaled the end of the game.

The celebration was not just about the result but for plotting an effective strategy that rendered Hearts toothless and edging Bechem closer to a win.



In an interview with The Times Sports after the game, Coach Ogba said the Phobians were very lucky to escape a third defeat in a row to him.



“Hearts of Oak have never beaten any team with me in charge; that record provided a psychological boost for me and my team ahead of the game. Some people were skeptical due to their form but I told them we could upset them.”



“I defeated them (Hearts) 2-1 with Nigerien side Sahel FC in an international friendly in 2018, and followed up by knocking them out of the 2025/26 MTN FA Cup campaign with Tema-based Division Two side True Life Academy at their own backyard in Pobiman.”



According to him, his plan to pull a third win over Hearts did not happen because luck smiled on them.



“Prior to the game, many touted their victories from the previous games, but that did little to change what I had up my sleeves.”



The CAF license a certificate holder expressed disappointment at the scoreline, noting that it was not a true reflection of the game.



“Playing against teams with large following are always easy for me. I always find a way to turn their fans against them. I did the same in this game, but luck eluded us and they escaped. But we live to fight another day.”



The former Inter Allies Head Coach, who took charge of the Hunters just four days before the start of the new season, said his target for the first round was to finish among the top four clubs.



“When you monitor the Ghana Premier League over a period of time, the second round is the most difficult; so I don’t want us to be involved in that second-round mathematics. We will work hard to be in the top four with enough points to guarantee safety.”



He revealed that a top-three finish at the end of the season would be his ultimate ambition.



He urged the team’s supporters to stay united and support the club, urging them to create a feel-good atmosphere at home to help the team record more victories, beginning with their game against Dreams FC this weekend on Matchday 4.



Coach Ogba has had previous stints with Rising Star Academy, Vodafone FC, Rago Stars, Zaytuna FC, Steadfast FC and Danbort FC, all in Ghana; AS SONIDEP in Niger; as well as Nigerian lower-tier outfit De Sapele Lions FC.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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