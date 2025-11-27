Re-equip Fire Service for Efficient Operations — Nana Ahenkan II

The Chairman of the Fire Service Council, Nana Ofori Ahenkan II, has appealed to stakeholders to urgently re-equip the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in order to enable personnel to meet public expectations on fire management.

He stated that firefighting could not succeed without broad, strategic, and sustained support, hence the need to provide the service with the necessary logistics to protect lives and property when the unfortunate occurs.

Speaking at the 3rd Fire Conference 2025 held in Accra on the theme: ‘Resourcing GNFS for Effective and Safe Delivery: The Role of Stakeholders,’ Nana Ahenkan II mentioned that from July to September alone, the service responded to 1,134 fire incidents nationwide, in addition to road traffic emergencies.

He emphasised that these statistics should remind stakeholders of the workload faced by the GNFS, even with limited logistics, which sometimes led to the death and injury of personnel fighting fires.

“There is an urgent need to save the lives of personnel who risk their lives to extinguish fires, even with logistical constraints, including limited fire tenders, deficits in personal protective equipment, and infrastructural gaps across critical districts. Ghana is currently experiencing a rise in domestic fires largely due to neglect and outdated infrastructure, alongside increasing industrial and commercial activity. As our economy expands, traffic collisions and road-related emergencies are happening at alarming rates, putting strain on limited firefighting resources—particularly in the newly created districts,” he explained.

Furthermore, Nana Ahenkan II stated that the Council has prioritised strengthening governance and strategic leadership of the GNFS, supporting management to enhance operational capacities, aligning with national policy reforms, including the 24-hour economy and progressing the review of the Fire Service Act 537, which has become outdated relative to modern emergency service requirements.

He added that the council was also advocating a sustainable resource plan focused on equipping personnel with modern gear, implementing standards, and bolstering human capital development, emphasising that every stakeholder played a strategic role.

“The Government should provide policy direction, financial backing, infrastructure, and an enabling regulatory environment for growth. Parliament must support legislative reforms and budget approvals for modernisation. Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) are also expected to allocate land, assist in constructing fire stations, install communication lines, and formalise local emergency management structures. This includes collaboration with traditional leaders to secure land for the necessary infrastructure,” Nana Ahenkan II elaborated.

The Deputy Minister for Interior, Mr Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, remarked that the government’s budget alone was insufficient, highlighting the need for individual and corporate organisations to partner with the government to equip the Services.

“While GNFS bears the statutory responsibility for fire prevention and management, its effectiveness relies heavily on strong partnerships. Resourcing involves not only fire tenders, rescue equipment, and protective gear, though these are vital, but also establishing a system where every stakeholder plays their part,” he outlined.

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Mrs Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, stated that the conference provides a platform for stakeholders to deliberate and dialogue on how the service can enhance its mandate through policies, programmes, and logistics.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q