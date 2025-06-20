Real forward Mbappe in hospital

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is in hospital with gastroenteritis after missing their Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal.

The France captain, 26, missed training on Tuesday with a fever and did not play in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against the Saudi Arabian side.

A Real statement on Thursday said Mbappe has “an acute case of gastroenteritis” and was admitted to hospital for “a series of tests”.

Gastroenteritis is an infection in the gut which can cause vomit­ing and diarrhoea.

Real’s next game is against Pa­chuca on Sunday at 20:00 BST.

There is no indication whether Mbappe could be available for the game.

Mbappe scored 43 goals in 56 games in all competitions for Real in his first season after joining on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain.

This is Real’s first competition under Xabi Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti as manager at the end of the La Liga season.

Real won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Mbappe’s first season in Spanish football. —BBC