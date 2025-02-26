Reintroduction of PTAs positive step to revamp education – Dr Apaak

The Deputy Min­ister-designate for Education, Dr Clement Abass Apaak, says the reintroduction of Parent Teacher Association (PTA), by government is a positive step that would help revitalise the sector.

He noted that the PTAs had been jettisoned and dysfunc­tional, and promised to revive and reinstate them to their full capacity.

This, he said, would help them to take firm decisions to address the numerous challenges cur­rently confronting the education sector.

Dr Apaak, who appeared before the vetting committee of Parliament, said the PTAs helped in providing school infrastructure and other facilities, and procured vehicles to ease transportation difficulties.

He noted that PTAs also part­nered educational authorities to ensure discipline among students, and should not be left out of the day to day administration of schools.

“The benefits of PTAs justify government’s decision to bring them back to help the schools run effectively,” he stressed.

Dr Apaak said there was the need to address gross indiscipline in schools.

Dr Apaak stated that the teacher unions will be supported to play active roles in school ad­ministration, to prevent student unrest and eliminate drug use among the students, which has the potential to destroy the huge investment made in the educa­tion sector.

“We have to collectively take concerted efforts to address these issues by instilling values which should be a key compo­nent in the curriculum,” he said.

On adequacy of school infra­structure, he bemoaned govern­ment’s inability to keep pace with increased population, and assured of partnering the sector minister to provide the needed resources to fund school infrastructure.

Dr Apaak said the govern­ment has not taken any decision to scrap the Teacher Trainee allowance, and every available opportunity would also be of­fered to the teachers to upgrade themselves.

The nominee noted that a dia­logue will be held with the West African Examination Council to find a lasting solution to the ram­pant examination malpractices that has plagued the country.

Dr Apaak said the government has a policy to complete all aban­doned E-blocks, including the STEM schools currently under construction.

On reviving sporting activities in schools from the basic to the tertiary level, Dr Apaak said that innovative ways including roping in the private sector would be necessary to rekindle sporting activities. —GNA