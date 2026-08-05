Relationship with Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka remains intact despite reshuffle comment— Asiedu Nketiah

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says his relationship with Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu and Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak remains strong despite reshuffling decisions that affected them.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, Mr Asiedu Nketiah said he did not regret publicly discussing the reshuffle and insisted that his comments were truthful.

“It doesn’t change the truth whether some people accept it or not accept it. The truth remains the truth,” he stated.

He explained that his earlier comments were intended to show that there was no personal hostility between him and the two ministers.

According to him, he remains close to both men and continues to communicate with them regularly.

“I’m cool with my junior brother Haruna and Muntaka. We are moving together,” he said.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah noted that some people initially felt hurt by his public comments but added that many later realised that the issue had been exaggerated.

He said he believed no one should have been offended by the statement when considered in its full context.

The NDC chairman also disclosed that he had spoken with Mr Haruna recently and maintained regular contact with Mr Muntaka.

He added that he and the Interior Minister now joke about the incident whenever they meet.

Recounting one of their exchanges, Mr Asiedu Nketiah said he jokingly told Mr Muntaka after his appointment that he now had the power to arrest him.

According to him, the minister replied in a light-hearted manner that he might lose his position before he had the chance to do so.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah further explained that difficult political decisions could sometimes cause temporary pain but might still be necessary if they were intended to achieve a larger objective.

He maintained that personal relationships should not be destroyed by political decisions taken in the interest of the party.

By: Jacob Aggrey