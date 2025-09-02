Removal of Chief Justice grave threat to Ghana’s democracy – Asenso-Boakye

Former Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has described the dismissal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo by President John Mahama as a “grave threat” to Ghana’s democracy.

According to him, the removal of the Chief Justice was not accidental but a carefully planned scheme that undermines judicial independence.

He said the action “strikes at the heart of our democracy” and must not be taken lightly.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye, who is also the Member of Parliament, warned that if a Chief Justice can be removed on what he described as flimsy grounds, it would create fear among judges and weaken their ability to uphold the Constitution.

“This is not just an attack on one individual, it is an assault on the very foundation of our Republic,” he stated.

He urged Ghanaians to resist every attempt to weaken democratic institutions, stressing that Ghana had made progress in strengthening the rule of law and must not allow it to be undermined.

“Ghana deserves better,” he concluded

By: Jacob Aggrey