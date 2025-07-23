Remove all unauthorized outdoor advertising signs and billboards mounted at road medians – NRSA cautions advertising companies

The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has announced plans of continuing its enforcement exercise to remove all unauthorized outdoor advertising signs and billboards located in road medians.

The decision to embark on this exercise, according to the authority, is to avert risks posed by the signs, which cause visual and cognitive distractions to drivers and obstruct the view of both motorists and pedestrians.

The authority in a statement disclosed that the exercise would cover the N1 Highway (from the Achimota Overhead to the Dzorwulu Fiesta Royale Traffic Light), the Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Circle Stretch (from Circle to Odorkor through to the Weija intersection), Spintex Road (from the Action Chapel intersection to the Palace Mall), and the Kawokudi to Achimota stretch.

The NRSA said it will begin this phase of the removal exercise in August, in collaboration with municipal assemblies in the Greater Accra Region.

The authority warned advertising companies, their clients, and sign owners to voluntarily remove their signs with immediate effect.

The NRSA stressed that failure to do so will lead to forceful removal, and the full cost of the operation will be charged to owners of the non-compliant signs.

The Authority added that this exercise is part of efforts to ensure safer roads for all road users and called for the cooperation of all stakeholders.

By Jacob Aggrey