Ronaldo to extend stay at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to be handed a new contract with Saudi Pro League club worth over £167.9million (€200m), confirming his status as the highest paid footballer in the world.

The 39-year-old superstar joined Gulf state outfit, Al-Nassr, in a blockbuster move in January 2023 on the heels of his acrimonious departure from Manchester United.

The Portugal international received a staggering contract which sees him make around £164m per season for his on-pitch contributions, with another £49m of his salary coming from ventures off the field.

Ronaldo has appeared in videos promoting the country’s National Day and taken sponsored trips to a number of Saudi’s burgeoning tourist hotspots, and has been spotted front row at multiple high-profile boxing matches in Riyadh.

The Saudi Pro League’s capture of Ronaldo helped kickstart a talent drive from the division which has seen stars including Neymar Jnr, Karim Benzema, and N’Golo Kante tempted from European football by the untold riches available in the Kingdom.

And as per Saudi outlet ‘Al Khabar’, via as, Ronaldo’s time in Saudi Arabia is set to continue into his fifth decade.

The former Real Madrid star is thought to be on the brink of extending his contract – which is due to expire at the end of the season – to prolong his stay at Al-Nassr – in a deal which will see him earn £3.19m (€3.8m) per week and £419,800 (€500,000) a day.

Ronaldo has enjoyed a prolific spelling Riyadh, netting 75 goals in the 84 games he has played for his side.

But part of his impetus to stay at the club could be his desire to win major honours.

The forward has only won one trophy the 2023 Arab Club Championship with Al-Nassr, missing out on two title tilts to Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal respectively. –Dailymail