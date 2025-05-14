Root and tuber crops have been identified as having significant potential to address Ghana’s food insecurity challenges.

According to research scien­tists, with adequate investment in the development of various crop varieties, Ghana could overcome its looming food crisis, boost economic growth, and improve the health and wellbeing of its population through the nutritional benefits of these crops.

This came to light at a stake­holder roundtable in Accra last Friday on Food Security, Import Substitution and Export Promo­tion by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Science & Technol­ogy (MESTI).

On the theme; “Leveraging Sci­ence, Technology and Innovation to enhance food security, promote import substitution and drive export promotion”, the roundta­ble sought to engage stakeholders on practical strategies to enhance Ghana’s food systems and trans­form agricultural production.

Professor Marian Quain, Deputy Director General of the CSIR, noted that root and tuber crops such as cassava, yams, potatoes, sweet potatoes, and cocoyams, not only originate from West Africa but were also climate-resilient and available all year-round.

“Because we are the originators of these crops, they are very resil­ient to our climate. Both the wild varieties and the edibles can be relied on at any time of the year.

For example yam, at every point in time you can find different varieties of yam; it can be water yam, there could be puna, “mut­wumudoo”, “lariboko” etc, so you can always find a yam, same with sweet potatoes; every four months you can harvest your sweet potato and grow it again so this serves more like sustainable food security crops.”

Prof. Quain called for increased funding for research into root and tuber crops to moderniSe cur­rent cultivation and production methods.

“The countries behind the Green Revolution invested heavily in crops like rice and maize be­cause those were their staples.

Root and tuber crops are ours—we are their custodians. We cannot import yam or plantain from elsewhere and expect them to taste as good as ours therefore, we must commit resources to transform how we cultivate these crops to enhance their availability, utilisation, and sustainability,” she emphasized.

The sector minister, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed in a speech read on his behalf stated that root and tuber crops contribute about 30 per cent of Ghana’s agricultural Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Despite their importance, he said, challenges including pests and diseases, poor soils, low yielding varieties and weak market linkages, persist.

He underscored the role of science and technology to drive a “second green revolution” on root and tuber crops in Africa and af­firmed the ministry’s commitment to advancing research in this area.

“Together we can build an Afri­ca where no child goes to bed hun­gry, where farmers earn dignified incomes and where agricultural systems are resilient, inclusive and globally competitive,” he said.

