Rugby League 13s championship returns on Sunday

The second round of the 2025 Rugby League 13s Championship kicks off this Sunday with two fierce matchups and an exciting women’s 9s game as the headline addition.

The opening fixture will see Skolars clash once again with Nungua Tigers, following their tightly contested first-round encounter which ended in a 32-26 victory for the Skolars.

With the Tigers hungry for redemption, fans can expect a hard-hitting rematch as both teams fight for playoff qualification.

The second men’s game will feature the Bulls versus Accra Panthers, with their earlier encounter ending 20-18 in favor of the Bulls. This second showdown not only holds playoff implications but could determine a direct route to the finals.

This round is more than just league points—it’s a pathway to national representation. Performances in these matches will be closely monitored for selection into the prestigious Origins squad, which serves as a foundational team for future national call-ups.

In a major highlight for the day, spectators will also witness a women’s 9s match between Awutu Ladies and Accra Ladies—a growing rivalry in women’s rugby league and a sign of the sport’s rapid development across both genders in Ghana.

According to Riddick Alibah, Regional Organizer for Greater Accra, “This second round is where the real test begins. Every tackle, every play could be the difference between reaching the finals or watching from the sidelines. More importantly, this is where we identify the future of our national team. These players are not just playing for points, they’re playing for pride and opportunity.”

As the championship heats up, fans are encouraged to come out in numbers, support their teams, and witness the next generation of Ghanaian rugby league talent in action.