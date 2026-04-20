World Cup ticket not entry visa to Canada…Canadian High Commissioner warns

CANADA’S High Commissioner to Ghana, Madam Myriam Montrat, has cautioned Ghanaian football fans planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico that match tickets would not serve as entry visa to Canada.

“A FIFA World Cup ticket is not a visa, so if you have one, it does not guarantee your entry to Canada,” she emphasised.

Madam Montrat made the remarks during a national forum on trafficking in sports in Ghana.

It was organised as part of the ‘Addressing human trafficking in Sports in Ghana’ project, funded by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Development Fund at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) Conference Hall, Legon.

According to Madam Montrat, people with fraudulent travel schemes are targeting vulnerable people with fake World Cup travel promises to dupe them and traffic them as well.

“With so many young athletes expressing a desire to pursue sport careers abroad and with limited access to formal and regulated recruitment pathways, the risk of abuse, fraud, and exploitation increases.”

“A major international sporting event like the 2026 FIFA World Cup unfortunately amplifies this risk; experience shows that large events attract fraudulent actors who seek to take advantage of increased interest in travel and opportunities and the upcoming Mundial is no exception,” she cautioned.

“We are already seeing examples of fake jobs and volunteer offers, fraudulent recruitment opportunities for athletes, soccer fans, scam visa guarantees and expediting processing.”

She explained Canada has taken the risk very seriously and has taken concrete steps to protect applicants and maintain the integrity of the immigration system, including strengthening the security of online application systems.

“Individuals who submit fraudulent documents may face serious consequences including refusal of their applications and a five-year ban from entering Canada,” she added.

To this end, Madam Montrat cautioned would-be applicants that no individual or agent can guarantee entry into Canada with a World Cup match ticket or a favourable immigration outcome.

She disclosed that Canada was working closely with not only the government of Ghana but the IOM, Civil Society, and international partners to raise awareness about fraud and irregular migration, promote ethical recruitment practices, prevention and protection mechanisms, as well as support coordinated responses to trafficking and exploitation.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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