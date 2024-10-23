Russians feared dead after plane shot down in Sudan

Russia’s embassy in Sudan has said it is investigating reports that a cargo plane with Russian crew was shot down in Darfur, a key battle ground in the civil war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The aircraft, identified as a Russian-made lyushin Il-76, was on a mission to deliver equipment and medicine to the army-held city of el-Fasher, military sources told Suda­nese media.

On Monday, the RSF said it had downed a Russian-made plane flown by the Egyptian military that it ac­cused of bombing civilians – though it was identified as an Antonov.

Egypt denies accusations that it has been providing military sup­port to Sudan’s army during the 18-month conflict.

The vicious struggle for power between the army and RSF began in April 2023, leading to what the UN has called one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Some estimates suggest up to 150,000 people have been killed since the war began last year, ac­cording to comments made in May by US special envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello.

The UN estimates it has also forced more than 10 million people – about a fifth of the population – from their homes.

The Russian embassy in the capital, Khartoum, said it was co-ordinating with the Sudanese military-led government to gather more information about the crash and those who were onboard.

According to the Sudan Tribune news website, all members of the crew – including three Sudan nation­als and two Russians – were killed in the crash.

It quotes military sources as say­ing it came down in the Malha area, near the border with Chad, en route to the besieged city of el-Fasher. This has not been independently verified.

El-Fasher is the only city still under army control in the western Darfur region – and has been under attack from the RSF since April.

The RSF says it has the plane’s black box and seized documents related to the plane and its mission.

Viral footage from the alleged scene of the crash shows RSF soldiers with what appears to be identification documents next to the plane wreckage. —BBC