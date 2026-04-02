Rwanda inaugurates FIFA Arena pitch in Kigali

RWANDA has become the sixth African country to benefit from the FIFA Arena project initiative with the inauguration of a mini-pitch in Kigali.

The state-of-the-art pitch was inaugurated on Monday, 30 March 2026, at the Kagarama Secondary School, located in the Rwandan capital. It marks a significant milestone for the East African nation, which joined Algeria, Djibouti, Liberia, Morocco, and Niger as African beneficiaries since the launch of the historic global project.

This inauguration is particularly significant as it represents the first project delivered under the signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between FIFA and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), aimed at driving sustainable football infrastructure and social impact initiatives.

As part of the partnership, Rwanda will benefit from the construction of 10 FIFA Arena pitches across the country. The other nine sites pencilled for the project are St Joseph (Muhanga), TTC Save (Gisagara), GSOB (Huye), GS Kabare (Ngoma), ES Nyamirama & IPM Mukarange (Kayonza), College Inyemeramihigo (Rubavu), College SINA Gerard (Rulindo), and Lycée de Kigali (Nyarugenge).

The project is expected to impact youth positively, giving them opportunities to play football as well as promoting social inclusion and personal growth.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström inaugurated the mini-pitch, accompanied by Rwanda Minister of Sport Nelly Mukazayire, President of the Rwanda Football Federation Fabrice Shema Ngoga, Country Director of AFD Anthea Manassé, amongst others.

Also present were pupils from the host school (Kagarama Secondary School) and surrounding communities who will directly benefit from the facility.

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q