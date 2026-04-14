Safi force holds USM Alger in African Confederation Cup semi

Moroccan newcomers Olympique Safi rode their luck to force a 0-0 draw at former winners USM ‌Alger in the first leg of their African Confederation Cup semi-final on Saturday.

USMA had an early penalty appeal turned down and two efforts ruled out ⁠following VAR reviews. Zakaria Draoui netted in the 54th minute but saw his effort disallowed, as was the case for Hocine Dehiri 11 minutes from the end.

Safi are playing in continental club ​competition for the first time and have surprisingly ‌progressed ⁠to the last four while USMA won the Confederation Cup three years ago.

On Friday, Egypt’s Zamalek were 1-0 winners at Chabab ⁠Belouizdad of Algeria in the first leg of their semi-final.

Cairo giants Zamalek are twice Confederation ⁠Cup winners, with their last success two years ago.

They host the return ⁠leg on Friday while Safi welcome USM Alger next Sunday. – Reuters

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