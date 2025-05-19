Sagnarigu MP inaugurates 3-unit classroom block for Wayamba JHS

The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu Constituency in the Northern Region, Mr Atta Issah, has inaugurated a 3-unit classroom block for Wayamba Junior High School in the Sagnarigu Municipality.

The classroom block, which was estimated to cost GH¢460,000, was financed by the Member of Parliament.

The construction of this class­room block was initiated following a request made to him in October of the previous year, during his campaign as the Parliamenta­ry candidate for the National Democratic Congress, when he visited the communities and was approached by the school authori­ties for a well-furnished classroom facility.

The classrooms are equipped with furniture, marker boards and ceiling fans to give the students good ventilation during class’s hours

At a ceremony to inaugurate the classroom block, Mr Issah noted that the construction of the school block for the Wayamba community was to enhance effective teaching and learning in the area.

He said the construction of the classroom block was part of his wider initiative to improve edu­cational infrastructure and create better learning environments for students in the constituency and the region at large.

Mr Issah further stated that the quality of educational infrastruc­ture and the learning environment played a very critical role in shap­ing students’ academic success

“A well-constructed classroom supported by essential learning resources and a safe atmosphere enhances both teaching and learn­ing,” he emphasised.

The MP also pledged to con­struct a library, ICT lab and reno­vate a dilapidated classroom block in the school.

The Headmaster of Wayamba Junior High School, Mr Francis Faaseg Bagul, on behalf of the students and the staff applauded the MP for the gesture.

He stated that the school faced numerous challenges and urged additional philanthropists, individ­uals, and charitable organisations to provide support, similar to the assistance offered by the Member of Parliament.

The headmaster also assured the MP that they would take proper care of the classrooms.

The Sagnarigu Constituency Chairman of NDC, Alhaji Mo­hammed Saddique, also appealed to the members of the community to help the school authority to take care of the facility.

Chief Adam Iddi, Wulana of Wayamba community, expressed his gratitude for the construction of the building and urged the school authorities to take good care of the facility.

