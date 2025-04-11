Salaga MP to prioritise  girls’ education in constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Salaga North in the Savannah Region, Alhaji Alhassan Mumuni, has reaffirmed his commitment to prioritising girls’ education in his constituency.

Describing himself as a feminist, he emphasised the need to break barriers that hinder young girls from accessing quality education.

In an interview with The Gha­naian Times yesterday, he stated that during his previous tenure as MP, he collaborated with another MP to establish the KM Model Girls’ Junior High School to pro­mote female education.

“We started with seven girls, but today, the enrollment has grown to over 100,” he mentioned.

To support students from distant communities, he said he provided bicycles to ease their dai­ly commute, adding that he intends to expand the school into a senior high institution.

Alhaji Mumuni, who was re-elected to Parliament after los­ing his seat in the 8th Parliament, emphasised that he was deter­mined to implement key educa­tional and infrastructural projects that were abandoned over the past four years.

He promised that every basic school in his constituency would have at least a three-unit classroom block to improve learning condi­tions.

“I will establish an educational endowment fund to support needy but brilliant students, and mobilise resources to ensure its success,” he assured.

He lamented the lack of a senior high school in the constituency and pledged to revive an aban­doned E-Block project that began in 2016 but was left incomplete under the previous administration.

The MP also stated that the con­tractor had vacated the site, leaving the community without access to secondary education.

Beyond education, Alhaji Mumuni stressed the need for improved road infrastructure in his constituency.

He acknowledged the difficulties residents faced due to poor roads and assured them of his commit­ment to lobbying for significant developments in that sector.

On health, he vowed to com­plete stalled projects and improve healthcare delivery.

He expressed confidence in President John Dramani Mahama’s leadership, citing his ability to take decisive actions that will benefit the people.

Alhaji Mumuni, a grassroots politician, revealed that he first entered Parliament in the Sixth Parliament and was the maiden MP for the Salaga North Constit­uency.

He noted that he previously served as a District Chief Execu­tive (DCE), a period during which he spearheaded several develop­mental projects.

According to him, his defeat in the previous parliamentary elec­tions gave him time to reflect and strategise on how best to serve his people.

“The people of Salaga North see me as someone who has liber­ated them. My tenure as DCE and MP brought significant develop­ment, and after four years under my successor, they have given me another opportunity to continue what I started,” he indicated.

With renewed motivation, he pledged to work tirelessly to uplift his constituency and contribute to the success of the Mahama-led government.

