Sammy Gyamfi assumes office as Acting Managing Director of PMMC

The acting Man­aging Director of the Precious Mineral Market­ing Company (PMMC) says his primary focus will be to ensure that the company remains a trust­ed custodian of the country’s mineral wealth, while also explor­ing new avenues for growth and diversification.

“We have a responsibility to the people of Ghana to maximise the benefits of our natural re­sources and to do so in a manner that is transparent, accountable, and aligned with the national interest,” said Mr Gyamfi.

Speaking during his first work­ing day of assumption of office as the acting MD, Mr Gyamfi explained that one of the key pri­orities would be to strengthen the company’s engagement with local communities, a critical aspect of ensuring the equitable distribu­tion of mineral wealth, as well as to oversee the establishment of the Ghana Gold Board (GOLD­BOARD), a new entity dedicated to gold trading.

According to him, collabora­tion and open communication would be at the heart of his approach, adding that: “We cannot achieve our objectives in isolation, and I am committed to fostering an environment of mutual understanding and shared purpose with the people who live in the shadow of these lucrative mining operations.”

Mr Gyamfi who is the Nation­al Communications Officer of the National Democratic Con­gress (NDC), pledged to work closely with the relevant govern­ment authorities to align PMMC’s operations with the broader initiatives to enhance the gover­nance and management of the country’s extractive industries.

The President, Mr John Dramani Mahama, he said, “has entrusted me with the task of driving forward the necessary re­forms and institutional strength­ening at PMMC, I am acutely aware of the gravity of this responsibility, and I am ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that we deliver on this mandate.”

During a formal introduction to the company’s staff, having taking over from his predecessor Nana Akwasi Awuah, the new acting MD of the PMMC said he was committed to ensuring that he would fulfill this responsibil­ity in a manner that benefits all Ghanaians.

The outgoing MD on his part, commended the efforts of the PMMC team, highlighting the significant strides made in recent years in areas such as financial management, operational effi­ciency, and the protection of the company’s core mandate.

“The success we have achieved is a testament to the hard work and dedication of each and every one of you. I have no doubt that with Sammy at the helm, this company will continue to thrive and reach new heights,” he said.

The Director of Human Resources and Administration at PMMC, Mrs Joycelyn Mends- Ainoo, expressed her confidence in the new leadership, emphasis­ing the importance of maintain­ing a seamless transition for the benefit of the company’s opera­tions and its employees.

“We are excited to welcome Sammy Gyamfi to the PMMC family. His expertise, coupled with his dedication to the com­pany’s mission, make him the ideal candidate to lead us into the future. We pledge our full support and commitment to working alongside him to achieve our shared goals,” Mrs Mends- Ainoo said.

“This is a new chapter for PMMC, and we are ready to embrace the challenge,” said the Director of Corporate Planning, Ernest Asiedu-Odei. Pointing that with Mr Gyamfi’s leadership and our collective efforts, I am confident that we will strengthen PMMC’s brand as a vital institu­tion in Ghana’s minerals sector.”

He further stated that the transition at PMMC comes at a critical juncture, as the country grapples with the complexities of resource governance and the need to ensure that the benefits of mineral wealth were equitably distributed among all Ghanaians.

Adding that Mr Gyamfi’s appointment was a testament to the government’s commitment to professionalise and strengthen the management of state-owned enterprises, a key priority in the pursuit of inclusive and sustain­able development.

