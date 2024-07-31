Sanlam, Allianz form joint venture to increase insurance penetration

Sanlam and Allianz, the two leading insurance companies in Africa, have entered a joint venture named SanlamAllianz to better reach and serve their customers.

The two entities entered the joint venture last year as part of efforts to leverage their global reach and expertise to serve the underserved and unreached communities with financial and insurance products.

This follows the regulatory approvals received recently, paving the way for these businesses to launch the new branding and trade officially as SanlamAllianz.

Speaking at the launch held in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of SanlamAllianz, Mr Heinie Werth, said the launch of the SanlamAllianz brand in Ghana marked a new milestone for “us as well as the broader financial services market and our commitment to do business in Ghana”.

He said the joint venture “demonstrated our strategy to leverage our emerging markets expertise to create leading businesses in the economies where we choose to operate and support our intention to enable access to financial services”.

The Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director (MD) of SanlamAllianz General Insurance Ghana, Mabel Nana Nyarkoa Porbley, said:

“The journey to this point has been truly exciting and fulfilling and we’re confident that the new SanlamAllianz General Insurance entity is poised to transform the Ghanaian insurance landscape, delivering unparalleled innovation, convenience and superior service through the combined expertise and synergy of two renowned brands that seek to give significant value to meet the evolving needs of our staff, clients, partners and all stakeholders.”

The Chief Executive Officer/MD of SanlamAllianz Life Insurance Ghana LTD, Mr Tawiah Ben Ahmed, said, “The launch of SanlamAllianz in Ghana, a union between a global giant and an African champion, symbolises a renewed pledge to excellence, integrity, innovation, and strong commitment to sustained positive customer experience and value to our partners driven by people-centricity.”

SanlamAllianz Life Insurance Ghana Board Chair, Dr Isaac Baidoo, said, “Joint Venture is not just a combination of two entities but a union of shared purpose, vision, values, and commitment to excellence. Together, as SanlamAllianz in Ghana, we are uniquely positioned to offer innovative insurance solutions and services you can trust.”

