Save Ghana Football conveners meet Youth, Sports C’ttee of Parliamentary

Lead conveners of the Save Ghana Football demonstration has held a meeting with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth and Sports to discuss strategies to develop football.

It would be recalled that in February 2024, thousands of demonstrators vented their frustration over Ghana’s decline as a football powerhouse following its group stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

They presented a petition to Parliament, demanding it to look into issues pertaining to accountability, transparency, and the administration of football in the country.

The lead conveners on Tuesday met with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth and Sports to further deliberate on issues raised in the petition.

During the discussion, the Convenors reminded the Committee of its critical responsibility in rescuing the nation’s football by exercising its authority to effect change.

The group also urged the Committee not to let Ghana football down, as was the case during the Normalisation phase, expressing their trust in the Parliamentary body.

Mr Wisdom Kwabena Woyome, Chairman of the Committee stated that Parliament had assigned the committee to study and report on the petition requests.

He assured the conveners that they would do the right things to ensure that the petition was addressed in a bid to turn the fortunes of the game around in the country. –GNA