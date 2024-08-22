Second edition Agricultural Innovation for Africa conference to be held in Accra

The second edition of the Agricultural Innovation for Africa (AIA) confer­ence will be held in Accra.

The conference seeks to bring together diverse players in the agricultural sector to chat a way forward for the industry. Being organised by the Kosmos Innovation Centre (KIC) and its

partners, the event, which will take place on August 28-29, is ex­pected to feature a robust lineup of speakers from policymakers, industry, academia, and start-up ecosystems.

The two-day conference will be held on the theme ‘Em­powering Youth Startups and Agri-MSMEs in Africa: Address­ing Climate Change, Innovative Financing, Market Efficiency, and Gender Mainstreaming for Sustainable Food Systems,’ and is poised to deliver an impactful ex­perience on collaborative ways of providing inclusive pathways for the participation of young people within the agricultural value chain as start-ups, agri-MSMEs and entrepreneurs.

“The interactive panel sessions will inspire thought-provoking conversations weaving in and out of sustainable and innovative practices critical for elevating Af­rica’s agricultural potential with a strong focus on climate resilience, innovative adaptability, and mar­ket linkages for promoting sus­tainable food systems,” Benjamin Gyan-Kesse, Executive Director of KIC, said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

“The AIA Conference un­derscores KIC’s commitment to harnessing innovation and collab­oration to address the challenges and opportunities in Africa’s agricultural sector. By bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, we aim to inspire actionable solutions and foster a sustainable future for agriculture in Africa,” he added.

According to the statement, alongside the conference, other activities including the Deal Room, Exhibition, and a Youth Career Fair will be held.

“These events will provide a platform for networking, and em­ployment engagements and serve as a bridge for potential investors to connect with young Agri-MS­MEs. Through the Deal Room, several start-ups and Agri-MSMEs will get the opportunity to pitch their businesses to potential in­vestors to scale up and grow,” the statement noted.

The exhibition, the statement said, would also serve as a win­dow into the future of agriculture on the continent showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions designed to enhance efficiency and sustainability within the sector.

The Career Fair, the statement indicated, “is being organised in collaboration with Jobberman Ghana and in partnership with MasterCard Foundation and Agri-Impact Limited to provide employability skills training for young people, as well as link young job seekers to employers within the agriculture and adja­cent sectors.”

The conference expected to be attended by over 500 participants is supported by Kosmos Ener­gy, AGRA, International Trade Centre, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, and IDH.