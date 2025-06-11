Seek healthcare at facilities where nursing services are available – Ministry of Health

As a result of the ongoing strike action by the Ghana Registered Nurses and

Midwives Association (GRNMA), it has become imperative for the Ministry of

Health to implement additional measures to mitigate any inconvenience that has been caused.

According to the Ministry, in a statement, it has through all appropriate channels, led negotiations to ensure the smooth approval and implementation of the

new Conditions of Service.

Against this backdrop, the statement added that in line with the Ministry’s policy to ensure healthy population for national development, it has become necessary to make provisions to fill the gaps created as a result of the strike.

Consequently, the Ministry has urged the general public to continue seeking healthcare services at various health facilities, including those where nursing services remain available, to ensure their health needs are met.

They Ministry also attached a link of health facilities across the country in the statement.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Check the statement below