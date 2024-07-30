Serene Insurance deepens expansion drive …opens Takoradi branch

Serene Insurance, a member of the First Sky Group, has inaugurated its Takoradi office as part of its expansion strategy and to signify its growth position within the insurance industry.

The inauguration increases the total operational offices to 10, with a network agency comprising over 200 active agents nationwide, in line with its strategic goals of becoming a prominent player in the industry by 2027.

Speaking at the opening, the Executive Chairman of First Sky Group, parent company of Serene Insurance, Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, noted that the opening of the regional Serene Insurance branch was to bring services closer to the doorsteps of the people of the Western Region.

“This is a testament of our commitment to overcome all barriers to the economic im­provement of the people of the Western Region, by creating jobs for the unemployed youth. We will continue to be a strategic partner in your forward-match towards prosperity, peace and development of this region,” MrKutortse stressed.

The Chief Executive Officer of Serene Insurance, Mrs Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong, ex­plained that the company’s entry into the Western Region through Takoradi marked its permanent presence and clearly reflected the growth and expansionary posture and positioning of the company.

Mrs Boampong said Serene Insurance, since its inception over six years ago as a key general business player in the industry, having been adjudged the fastest growing insurance company in Ghana in 2022, had built and continued to build a privileged reputation as a provider of re­liable and cost-effective insur­ance products and services that address the needs of the insuring public.

“We promise nothing less than the cutting-edge customer and product service delivery to our clientele here in Takoradi as we look forward to an enduring, rewarding business relation­ship with you,” Mrs Boampong assured.

She announced that the company would roll out two new products, Enhanced Motor Insurance Policy and Events Liability Policy, to be outdoored by the end of 2024, to add on to the exciting suite of prod­ucts specially tailored to address specific insurance needs of our community.

“In signing up for the Events Liability, for instance, policy holders will have liabilities asso­ciated with their events covered in terms of damage to insured property, public liability cover that address claims for liability against insured by the public,” Mrs Boampong said.

The Western Regional Man­ager of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Justice Peprah Agyei, underscored the pivotal role insurance plays in the economic development of a nation and expressed his delight with the step the company had taken to extend its presence to the Western Region.

Chairman for the occasion, Chief of Assakae, Nana Asante Kojo II, commended Serene Insurance for the bold initiative and hoped to see the company open up more branch offices in other parts of the Western Region to deepen access to insurance products and services while creating jobs.

Western Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Takoradi, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, welcomed the entry of Serene Insurance into the Western Region expressing his excitement about the deepen­ing of competition and enhanced quality product offering for both prospective and existing clientele in the sector.

BY TIMES REPORTER