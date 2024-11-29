Serene Insurance opens Adentan branch

Serene Insurance Com­pany Limited, a member of the First Sky Group and a general insurance company, has continued its expansion of branch presence in the country with the opening of a branch at Adenta.

The opening of the new branch brings to 11, the number of operational offices with a net­work agency presence of more than 200 active agents across the country in alignment with its strategic imperatives hinged on becoming a leading voice in the industry ecosystem.

Executive Chairman of First Sky Group, parent company of Serene Insurance, Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, speaking at the event noted that the opening of the Adentan office and two more branches to be opened in 2025 in Techiman of the Bono Region and Suame of the Ashanti Region were consistent with strategic objectives to be among the top three general insurance companies in Ghana by 2026.

“We came into the market when insurance penetration was barely 2 per cent. Our hallmark has been and still remains, to pay legitimate claims promptly, as the niche to deepen market penetra­tion through aggressive branch office opening and agency net­work. We remain poised to con­tinue on this trajectory and will be in Bono and Ashanti Regions in 2025 for similar office openings”, Mr Kutortse indicated.

Board Chairman of Serene Insurance, Charles Edem Gidi, reiterated that by the end of 2026, Serene Insurance should be listed among the three top tier insurance companies in general insurance category in Ghana.

He urged staff to work harder and continue to diligently pursue the strategic programme of the company, as they do their best to take this new branch to higher heights, given the vast expanse of the insurance market in the Accra East enclave and beyond.

The Chief Executive Officer of Serene Insurance, Mrs Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong, said the opening of the branch office in the Accra East enclave, rein­forced Serene Insurance’s pres­ence in the Greater Accra Region as it marks the sixth branch in the Region.

“Recently, Serene Insurance Company Limited was adjudged the Emerging Insurance Brand of the Year, Best Growing Insurance Company and CSR Leadership Award as a general insurance company. This is on the back previous recognition as the fastest growing insurance company in Ghana in 2022. I can only re-assure nothing less than the cutting-edge customer and product service delivery to our clientele here in the Accra East (Adenta) enclave and surrounding catchment areas as we look for­ward to an enduring, rewarding business relationship with you,” Mrs Boampong assured.

Mrs Boampong emphasised the branch operation expansion by Serene Insurance across the country, is anchored on the privi­leged reputation as a provider of reliable and cost-effective insur­ance products and services that address the needs of the insuring public.

