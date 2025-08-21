Shatta Wale detained by EOCO over Lamborghini tax inquiry

Public relations Professional and media Broadcaster, Samuel Atuobi Baah, popularly known as Sammy Flex, has confirmed that dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., known in music circles as Shatta awake has been detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The detention which was made on Wednesday is linked to an investigation into the tax obligations of a yellow Lamborghini the artist recently acquired.

According to a statement from his management, Shatta Wale went to the EOCO offices voluntarily in the company of his lawyer, Cephas Biyuo, to assist with the inquiry.

His management assured fans and the general public that his legal team is fully engaged with the authorities to resolve the issue and secure his release as soon as possible.

“We urge the SM Family and all well-wishers to remain calm and avoid any speculation. We have the utmost confidence in the judicial process,” the statement said.

The management added that they, together with his legal representatives, would return to EOCO on Thursday morning to continue discussions.

By: Jacob Aggrey

