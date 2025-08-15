Sinner beats Mannarino to reach Cincinnati last eight

World number one Jannik Sinner reached the Cincinnati Open quar­ter-finals with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) victory over a stubborn Adrian Mannarino.

Sinner quickly took control of the match when he broke the 37-year-old Frenchman in the third game.

Mannarino, ranked 89th in the world, saved a break point in the seventh game with an ace but the left-hander could not stop his oppo­nent going on to claim the first set.

Play was suspended for rain with Sinner 40-30 on serve and 2-1 down in the second set, before the players resumed about two hours and 45 minutes later.

Mannarino proved a more obdurate competitor in the second set but, despite saving three break points at 5-5, eventually succumbed to the fourth when he netted a backhand to go 6-5 down.

Sinner was 30-0 up when serv­ing for the match but some inspired tennis earned Mannarino his first break point which he took with a stunning forehand return.

However, Sinner produced back-to-back aces to win the tie-break 7-4 and extend his record to four wins in as many matches against Mannarino.

