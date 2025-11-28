Sobhi handed four-year doping ban

Egypt international Ramadan Sobhi, who helped Pyramids win their first CAF Champions League title last season and previously played in the English Premier League, has been banned for four years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for an anti-doping rule violation, Egypt’s anti-doping authority confirmed on Wednesday.

Hazem Khamis, head of the Egyptian Anti-Doping Organisation, said, “We have received an official letter confirming Ramadan Sobhi’s four-year suspension in a doping case.” The suspension stems from allegations of doping and sample tampering.

Sobhi has not yet publicly commented on the sanction. His lawyer told local media that an appeal to the Swiss Federal Court is being prepared. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had appealed the initial lifting of Sobhi’s provisional suspension, which had briefly allowed him to return to play, before the case was referred to CAS.

In a separate matter, the 28-year-old remains in custody following allegations of academic fraud, including forging documents and paying someone to sit exams on his behalf at a tourism and hotels institute. Sobhi has denied wrongdoing, with the next hearing scheduled for December 30.

Sobhi, who has earned 37 caps for Egypt, began his career at Al-Ahly before moving to England in 2016, where he played for Stoke City and Huddersfield Town. He joined Pyramids in 2020 and played a key role in their continental triumph last season.

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q