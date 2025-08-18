Social protection bill when passed will protect vulnerable groups – Gender minister affirms

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has assured that the Social Protection Bill, when signed into law, will provide a stronger framework to safeguard the rights and welfare of vulnerable groups across the country.

She gave the assurance when the founder of the Lepers Aid Committee and caretaker of the Weija Leprosarium, Father Andrew Campbell, paid a working visit to her office to explore areas of collaboration in supporting disadvantaged groups.

Father Campbell, who has for decades championed the welfare of persons affected by leprosy and other marginalized groups, called for stronger collaboration to ensure persons with disabilities receive adequate care.

He urged government to expand the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme to cover more eligible inmates, thereby extending social protection to a wider group of marginalized individuals.

The discussion highlighted the plight of street children, which the minister said remains a priority for her ministry.

She explained that ongoing collaborations with relevant agencies were aimed at tackling the root causes and providing long-term solutions.

On the request for LEAP expansion, the minister said pragmatic steps were being taken to ensure that all eligible persons are enrolled.

She further noted that the passage of the Social Protection Bill by Parliament, now awaiting Presidential assent, will provide a sustainable legal basis for programmes like LEAP.

