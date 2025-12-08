Society for AIDS in Africa Marks 35th Anniversary

The Society for AIDS in Africa (SAA) has celebrated its 35th anniversary on the sidelines of the ongoing International Conference on AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections in Africa (ICASA), with renewed calls for the continent to take full ownership of its HIV response through strengthened health sovereignty.

Director of ICASA, Mr. Luc Armand Bodea, said health sovereignty formed a major part of the new agenda SAA is championing with African countries “so that we can be completely autonomous.”

“We should not be expecting or relying on funding from outside. We should be able to manufacture our own antiretroviral drugs, our own vaccines, and have sovereignty in pharmaceutical companies, drug production and policies,” he stressed.

Celebrated on the theme: “Celebrating 35 Years of Advocacy, Science and African Leadership in the HIV Response,” the event brought together some of the founding figures of the organisation who helped shape Africa’s early HIV response.

Notable among the dignitaries were SAA founding fathers: Dr. Peter Piot, Dr. Mpele and Professor Souleymane Mboup, who travelled from different parts of the world to witness the continent’s progress in the fight against HIV.

Speakers at a panel discussion reflected on the evolution of the society from 1989, a period when stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV (PLHIV) were widespread, access to treatment was limited and AIDS-related deaths were high—to the significant gains made today.

Looking beyond ICASA 2025, Mr. Bodea emphasized that coordinated action among African governments would be critical to ending the HIV epidemic. He urged leaders to collaborate rather than work in isolation, particularly in the local production of key HIV prevention tools.

He highlighted the need for Africa to begin manufacturing Lenacapavir-based products locally—already approved for use in South Africa—describing it as a crucial step toward ending HIV.

“It is time that Africa manufactures the generic version here. With the Head of State of Ghana championing this agenda, other leaders will follow and it will become a reality in the coming years,” he noted.

Professor Souleymane Mboup called for accelerated commitments toward achieving the Abuja Declaration target.

“Few countries in Africa have achieved that target so far, and governments must step up efforts to allocate the 15 per cent of their national budgets to health if we are to attain sovereignty,” he said.

Founded 35 years ago, SAA continues to play a pivotal role in shaping HIV/AIDS policies, research and advocacy across Africa, significantly contributing to advances in treatment access, prevention and care.

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH