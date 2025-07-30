Stakeholders converge in Accra for ETHOCON 2025 Cyber Security Conference

Stakeholders in Ghana’s digital and cybersecurity space have converged in Accra for the Ethical Hacking and Offensive Cybersecurity Conference (ETHOCON 2025) to deliberate on safeguarding the country’s digital systems amid growing technological advancement.

Themed “Cyber Resilience for Ghana’s Digital Leap,” the high-level event is being organized by the Ethical Hacking and Offensive Security Centre (Ethosec), a cybersecurity-focused organization, to discuss strategies for strengthening the country’s cyber infrastructure in the face of increasing digital transformation.

The conference brought together representatives from government, industry, academia, civil society, leading cybersecurity experts, tech entrepreneurs, and policy advocates.

ETHOCON 2025 featured expert panel discussions and thought leadership sessions exploring emerging threats, national preparedness, digital policy direction, and the future of cybersecurity in Ghana.

Speaking with journalists, the CEO of the National Youth Authority, Osman Ayariga, said the government had taken cybersecurity seriously since the rise of the internet, putting in place laws and institutions to protect Ghana’s digital space.

He explained that laws such as the Data Protection Act and the Cybersecurity Act were helping to secure the country’s online platforms.

He added that government had also established offices like the Signal Bureau and supported infrastructure that ensures digital safety.

According to him, while protecting cyberspace, the government was also creating opportunities for young people through tech-based programs like the One Million coders Program, Innovation Hubs, and soft skills training under the National Apprenticeship Program.

Mr. Ayariga stressed that these initiatives were part of efforts to ensure young Ghanaians were not left behind in the global digital race.

He said digital literacy, coding, online marketing, and awareness of risks like cyberbullying and hacking were now essential skills for the youth.

He also emphasized that President John Dramani Mahama’s vision for national programs was inclusive, not political.

He pointed out that the aim was to reduce unemployment and security risks by training Ghanaians regardless of their political background.

Founder of Ethosec and lead organizer of the conference, Ashraf Saaka, noted that while Ghana had made progress in building cybersecurity structures, public understanding of the issue remained narrow.

He explained that most people associate cyber threats with scams or mobile money fraud, but in reality, attacks on hospitals, electricity, and water systems could cause more serious national problems.

Mr. Saaka urged organizations to move beyond profit-focused thinking and make security a top priority.

He highlighted the importance of strategies like Zero Trust, which ensures that digital tools are secure from the ground up.

He urged cybersecurity professionals to constantly learn and adapt “because attackers only need to succeed once, but defenders must get it right every time.”

