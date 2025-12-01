Stanbic Bank donates Tractor to support Farmers ahead of Farmers’ day

Stanbic Bank Ghana has strengthened its support for the country’s agricultural sector with the donation of a Massey Ferguson tractor to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA).

The tractor will be awarded to the second runner-up in this year’s Farmer of the Year category during the national Farmers’ Day celebration.

The donation continues the bank’s 18-year tradition of recognising and empowering farmers across the country.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Head of Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank, Mawuko Afadzinu, said the bank is committed to helping farmers improve their work.

He stated that supporting farmers is key to “growing Ghana, one harvest at a time,” and assured that the bank will continue to champion initiatives that benefit the agricultural sector.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, received the tractor on behalf of the Ministry.

He thanked Stanbic Bank for its consistent partnership and noted that such contributions help improve farming communities nationwide.

Stanbic Bank hopes the gesture will inspire more innovation, resilience, and growth within the agricultural sector.

By: Jacob Aggrey

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q