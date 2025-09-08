Star Oil serves final demand notice to Goshers

Lawyers of Star Oil have issued final demand notice to social media user Benjamin Kojo Mensah, popularly known as Goshers, demanding GHS 20 million in damages for defamation.

The company said in a statement that a demand notice was served on Mr. Mensah on Friday morning, but it expired at the close of day on Saturday without compliance.

As a result, Star Oil instructed its lawyers, Lex Vanem & Associates, to proceed to issue a final demand noticd for retraction and rendering of unqualified apology.

The added that, the company will proceed to court should Goshers fail to comply with the directive.

According to the lawyers, Mr. Mensah posted on Facebook on September 3, 2025, alleging that he had been cheated after buying fuel at Star Oil’s Anyinase station near Elubo.

He wrote, “I feel cheated by Star Oil this morning,” and attached a crying emoji and a video.

The company described the post as defamatory, unfounded, and malicious.

It said the post had gained wide attention, with more than 2,000 likes, over 264 comments, at least 30 shares, and more than 58,000 views by the following morning.

The same content was also uploaded on YouTube.

Star Oil noted that its team reached out to Mr. Mensah to understand his concerns but insisted that the claims damaged its reputation.

The company stressed that it had built its brand over the past 27 years to become the largest distributor of petroleum products in Ghana and would not allow social media to be used to tarnish its image.

The company also urged customers who feel cheated or encounter poor service to use Star Oil’s official hotlines or the National Petroleum Authority’s Consumer Protection Service to lodge complaints, saying these were the proper channels for redress.

By: Jacob Aggrey